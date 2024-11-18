Why Consumers Are Returning to Global Brands?

Between 2023 and mid-2024, Pakistan witnessed a significant shift in consumer buying trends. Boycotts against Western brands, particularly in the fast-food and soft drink sectors, led to a decline in sales for multinational giants like McDonald’s, Pepsi, Coke, KFC, and Nestlé. This movement was fueled by public sentiment against Israel, prompting consumers to turn away from these brands in solidarity with Gaza.

Local businesses initially benefited from this shift, with consumers seeking homegrown alternatives. However, as the months passed, many consumers began gravitating back to the very brands they once vowed to avoid, revealing the challenges local businesses face in sustaining this shift.

While local businesses initially seized the opportunity, many struggled to maintain growth due to distribution challenges, inconsistent product quality, and limited online presence. In contrast, global brands have built robust supply chains, maintained rigorous quality control standards, and leveraged e-commerce systems, all of which made it easier for them to regain consumer trust.

Opportunities and Challenges for Local Businesses

The boycott presented a rare opportunity for local businesses to thrive, yet growth was limited. Data from the Large-Scale Manufacturing sector revealed only a 6.75% increase in beverage production from July 2023 to July 2024, a modest gain considering the rise in demand for domestic options.

Local manufacturers faced difficulties scaling up to meet this demand, citing issues such as inconsistent quality, weak distribution networks, and limited online presence. As inflation rose, local products were often priced similarly to their global counterparts but failed to deliver the same level of quality or value. This disparity led many consumers to return to established international brands, which offered greater reliability and trust.

Global Brands and the Standard of Excellence

The appeal of international brands lies in their unwavering commitment to stringent global standards. These companies invest heavily in certifications and protocols that ensure consistency, safety, and quality across markets. For instance, Lipton, Pakistan’s only international tea brand, operates under globally recognized certifications, including FSSC Ver 5.1 for comprehensive food safety, Halal certification issued by IFANCA, and Rainforest Alliance certification audited by Preferred by Nature, reflecting ethical and sustainable sourcing practices.

Similarly, Nestlé ensures all its factory labs in Pakistan are ISO 17025 accredited by the Pakistan National Accreditation Council under the Federal Ministry of Science & Technology. Additionally, its factories maintain international certifications such as FSSC 22000, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 9001-2008, and Halal, guaranteeing high-quality and food safety standards.

PepsiCo, too, upholds rigorous global protocols, with all its owned manufacturing facilities adhering to the Global Environmental, Health, and Safety Management System (GEHSMS). Many of these facilities also hold ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, further underscoring PepsiCo’s commitment to sustainability and workplace safety.

This dedication to excellence is a hallmark of global brands. By ensuring consistent quality and compliance with international standards, these companies build long-term consumer trust—a trait that local alternatives have often struggled to replicate.

The Power of Community Impact

Another key differentiator for global brands is their commitment to corporate social responsibility. These companies don’t just deliver products—they actively invest in the communities they serve. Lipton, for instance, has made significant contributions to Pakistan’s economy and society. The brand employs over 1,300 people and supports two TCF schools in Khanewal, helping educate hundreds of children. Lipton’s healthcare initiatives have provided vital support to 10,000 women in rural Sindh and Balochistan, while its commitment to sustainability includes renewable energy use at its factories.

Similarly, Nestlé has installed water filtration systems at its manufacturing sites, ensuring access to clean drinking water for local communities. PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, through their sustainability initiatives, continue to uplift communities while minimizing their environmental footprint. These efforts go beyond marketing—they reflect a deeper purpose, aligning the brand with the aspirations of the people it serves. For consumers, this dual promise of quality and community impact reinforces the enduring appeal of global brands.

A Lesson for Local Businesses

The gradual return to international brands is not a failure of local enterprises but a reminder of the high bar set by global companies. For local brands to thrive, they must embrace similar commitments to quality, transparency, and social impact. The recent spotlight on local products represents a unique opportunity to improve and build trust. With the right focus on consistent quality, robust distribution, and meaningful community engagement, domestic brands can rise to meet consumer expectations.

Moving Forward Together

The gradual return to international brands is not a failure of local businesses but a reflection of the high bar set by global competitors. For Pakistan’s domestic brands, this moment presents an opportunity to rise to the challenge. By delivering consistent quality, embracing innovation, and investing in their communities, they can position themselves as strong contenders in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The story is no longer just about boycotts or brand loyalty—it’s about trust, value, and impact. In a rapidly evolving market, the brands that meet these demands, whether local or global, will ultimately shape the future of consumer behavior in Pakistan.

This article is written by Shaiza Zeeshan. She is a freelance journalist with a knack for covering diverse topics, from economy to culture and beyond.