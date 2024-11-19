Government Cracks Down on Begging Mafia With New Umrah Rules

The Pakistani government has announced a stricter Umrah policy to tackle the begging mafia operating in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has introduced measures to discourage beggars from tarnishing the country’s reputation in the holy land.
Under the new policy, Umrah pilgrims have to sign an affidavit pledging not to engage in begging while in Saudi Arabia. Violators of this agreement will face legal action upon their return. To ensure accountability, individual travel for Umrah will no longer be allowed, with pilgrims required to travel in groups.
Tour operators must also obtain affidavits from pilgrims, holding them accountable for their clients’ actions.
The crackdown follows growing concerns over Pakistan’s image abroad, with begging by pilgrims reportedly straining diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. Sources indicate the government is determined to address this issue.
In a related development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four travel agents in Multan for allegedly facilitating individuals to travel to Saudi Arabia for begging. According to the FIA, the agents—Sadiq Hussain, Mohammad Ejaz, Ghulam, and Ghulam Yaseen—were sending citizens abroad to beg and taking a portion of the money earned. These arrests were made based on intelligence gathered from previously detained individuals.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.