PCB Curtails National Women’s One-Day Tournament After Hotel Fire

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the early conclusion of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024-25 following a fire at the team hotel in Karachi.

The incident prompted swift action to ensure player safety and led to significant adjustments in the tournament schedule.

In an official statement, the PCB confirmed that no players were harmed during the incident. “Fortunately, no players were injured, as the PCB promptly evacuated the five players present in the hotel at the time and relocated them safely to the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre,” the board stated.

The fire broke out at a local hotel hosting the participating teams. At the time, four teams were engaged in the fifth-round matches, while the fifth team, the Strikers, was training elsewhere. The unforeseen event disrupted the competition, forcing the PCB to reassess its plans.

The PCB underscored that the decision to truncate the National Women’s One-Day Tournament was made with the health and safety of players as the primary consideration. The board also cited the unavailability of suitable accommodations as a contributing factor.

Invincibles and Stars to Contest the National Women’s One-Day Tournament Final

To conclude the tournament, the PCB announced that the Invincibles and the Stars—currently the top two teams after four matches—will play in the final. The date and venue for the championship clash will be announced in due course.

The board’s prompt evacuation of players and relocation efforts have been widely appreciated. By prioritizing player safety and ensuring the continuation of the tournament in a modified format, the PCB has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a secure environment for women’s cricket in Pakistan.