Zimbabwe Announces Squad for Pakistan Series

By Usama Mustafa | Published Nov 19, 2024 | 9:43 am
Zimbabwe has announced squad for Pakistan series

The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has named a dynamic and well-rounded squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan, set to take place at home from November 24 to December 5.

The series will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), all to be played in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe’s squad for the Pakistan series includes exciting new talent and seasoned campaigners, aiming to build on recent successes while challenging one of cricket’s strongest teams.

Uncapped Players in Zimbabwe’s ODI Squad for Pakistan Series:

Zimbabwe has included three uncapped players in their ODI squad for this important series—Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa, and 21-year-old Tinotenda Maposa.

While Gwandu and Musekiwa have already represented Zimbabwe in T20I cricket, Maposa is yet to make his international debut. The young fast bowler has shown promise in domestic cricket, having picked up 4 wickets from just 3 List A matches at an economy rate of 6.29, making him a potential game-changer in the pace attack.

Despite the influx of young talent, Zimbabwe’s ODI squad remains anchored by experienced players. Craig Ervine, who will captain the team in the ODI format, leads a side that boasts the presence of established names like Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, and Blessing Muzarabani. These players will provide stability and experience to the Zimbabwe squad for the Pakistan series.

Zimbabwe’s ODI and T20I Squads

ODI Squad T20I Squad
Craig Ervine (c) Sikandar Raza (c)
Faraz Akram Faraz Akram
Brian Bennett Brian Bennett
Joylord Gumbie Ryan Burl
Trevor Gwandu Trevor Gwandu
Clive Madande Clive Madande
Tinotenda Maposa Wessly Madhevere
Tadiwanashe Marumani Tinotenda Maposa
Brandon Mavuta Tadiwanashe Marumani
Tashinga Musekiwa Wellington Masakadza
Blessing Muzarabani Brandon Mavuta
Dion Myers Tashinga Musekiwa
Richard Ngarava Blessing Muzarabani
Sikandar Raza Dion Myers
Sean Williams Richard Ngarava

