PCB Rejects Mohammad Yousuf’s Resignation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned down the resignation of former Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf, who recently stepped down as a selector for the Pakistan national team.

In a strategic move, the PCB is now working to redefine Yousuf’s role within the organization, offering him several impactful responsibilities to leverage his cricketing expertise.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement during a press conference, underlining Yousuf’s irreplaceable value to Pakistan cricket. “We are not letting Yousuf go anywhere,” Naqvi declared.

He confirmed that discussions are underway to integrate the batting legend into critical areas, including preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

According to sources, the PCB is keen to retain Mohammad Yousuf’s wealth of experience, with two to three key roles being explored. This initiative reflects the board’s commitment to harnessing the expertise of former players in shaping the future of Pakistan cricket.

Naqvi also emphasized the importance of involving other former stars, including Abdul Razzaq. “Razzaq is important, Yousuf is important too. I am consulting with other former cricketers and inviting them to contribute to the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” he said.

Mohammad Yousuf, who announced his resignation earlier this week via Twitter, cited personal reasons for stepping down. In his heartfelt statement, he expressed pride in serving Pakistan cricket and extended his best wishes to the team.

“Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege,” he wrote. “I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players and wish them all the best as they continue to strive for greatness.”

As one of Pakistan’s most celebrated cricketers, Yousuf’s illustrious career from 1998 to 2010 included over 17,000 international runs. He still holds the record for most Test runs in a calendar year, with a remarkable 1,788 runs in 2006.