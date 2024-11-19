Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports Careers

Ex-Pakistani Cricketer Seeks PCB’s Help Amid Health Struggles

By Usama Mustafa | Published Nov 19, 2024 | 12:46 pm
Nazir Junior

Former Pakistan Test cricketer and international umpire Mohammad Nazir (Nazir Junior), 78, is battling severe health challenges and urgently needs medical assistance from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his son, Nouman Nazir, revealed.

Speaking about his father’s condition, Nouman shared that Nazir Junior, who represented Pakistan in 14 Test matches and four ODIs, has been struggling since a road accident five years ago. The former cricketer has since been dealing with multiple health issues that have worsened over time.

“My father is now fighting against several diseases,” Nouman said. “The PCB had provided significant support in the past, but for the past year, we’ve been managing his medical expenses on our own.”

Nazir Junior claimed 34 Test wickets in 14 matches during his career and added three more in ODIs. Apart from his contributions on the field, he was a respected figure in the cricketing world, having officiated as an umpire in numerous international matches.

PCB introduced new monthly pension schemes for players who have appeared in at least 10 tests for the country but that policy may have been revised in the latest contracts. The board continues to support its players going through tough financial times.

Nouman has appealed to the PCB to step in and assist with his father’s treatment during this critical period once again.

Usama Mustafa

