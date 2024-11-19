Punjab Considers Ending Saturday Holiday in Schools

The Punjab School Education Department is considering eliminating the Saturday holiday in schools to compensate for the reduced academic year caused by smog-related closures and other unscheduled holidays, according to a report by 24NewsHD TV channel.

Once implemented, schools will operate for six days a week instead of the current five, ensuring more instructional time for students.

Shrinking Academic Year

Educationists have highlighted that due to unplanned holidays, the academic year in Punjab has been reduced to just 112 days—far below the international standard of 245 days. This reduction has raised concerns about the quality of education, particularly for students in grades 9 and 10, who are preparing for critical examinations.

Impact of Smog and Winter Breaks

Experts warn that the ongoing smog situation could lead to further holidays, exacerbating the issue. For the first time, schools in Punjab were closed in early November due to smog, and winter vacations have also been extended in recent years. With December’s winter break approaching, the loss of instructional time is expected to grow.

ALSO READ 4 Holidays Announced for Schools Due to IDEAS 2024

Challenges in Education Delivery

Teachers and education experts have expressed concerns about the inability to compensate for lost time. The government has reportedly declined to summon teachers to schools during holidays, and conducting online classes has proven challenging in the current circumstances.

The proposed six-day school week aims to address these issues and help recover lost instructional time, ensuring that students receive adequate academic support despite the disruptions.