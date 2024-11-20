Aqib Javed Promises Changes in Pakistan’s T20 Team

Pakistan’s freshly appointed limited-overs coach, Aqib Javed, has hinted at significant transformations in the national T20 setup following a humbling 3-0 series defeat to a second-string Australian side.

As the Green Shirts grapple with an evolving T20 landscape, the focus appears to be on revitalizing the squad with fresh faces and bold strategies.

The one-sided series underscored glaring deficiencies in Pakistan’s T20 game plan. Despite fielding a near-full-strength side, Pakistan faltered against Australia’s experimental line-up, prompting calls for immediate action.

Aqib Javed, known for his no-nonsense approach during his successful tenure with Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is expected to implement a blueprint for modernizing Pakistan’s T20 style of play.

Speculation is rife about the potential reshuffling of senior players, with Babar Azam emerging as the focal point of debate.

Despite being the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is, the captain has faced criticism for failing to adapt his game to the aggressive demands of modern T20 cricket. Aqib’s past remarks about Babar’s limitations during his PSL stint have resurfaced, adding weight to the argument for change.

In a move signaling a shift in priorities, Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. This opens the door for emerging talent to stake a claim, with the potential for some to earn permanent roles as Pakistan’s T20 future takes shape.

The series will serve as a testing ground for Aqib’s vision, with the upcoming squad announcement for the South Africa series expected to reveal the extent of his plans for a long-term overhaul.

ALSO READ Rashid Latif Warns Babar, Rizwan Over Playing Style

Only time will tell if Aqib’s bold moves will pay dividends, but for now, the message is clear: change is no longer an option—it’s a necessity.