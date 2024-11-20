Rashid Latif Warns Babar, Rizwan Over Playing Style

In the aftermath of Pakistan’s clean sweep T20I series loss to Australia, former captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has advised star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to exercise caution when modifying their approach for different formats.

Latif underscored the importance of tailored strategies, citing Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s success in reinventing his game for ODIs as an example worth studying.

The T20I series against Australia exposed Pakistan’s struggles to keep up with the evolving demands of modern cricket. Babar, in particular, endured a tough run with the bat, managing only 47 runs across three games following an underwhelming ODI series where he scored 80 runs. Rizwan, too, failed to make an impact, contributing just 16 runs in two T20Is before being rested for the final match.

Rashid Latif stressed that while Babar and Rizwan possess the skill to adjust their game, they need to be cautious to avoid diminishing their overall effectiveness.

Latif drew comparisons to Rohit Sharma, who transformed his batting approach to excel in ODIs, helping India reach the 2023 World Cup final. The shift showcased a more aggressive and dynamic style, one that Latif believes played a crucial role in India’s success.

“Rohit Sharma adapted remarkably in ODIs, altering his mindset to suit the format’s demands. His aggressive approach made a huge difference and brought India to the 2023 World Cup final,” Latif remarked during an exclusive interview.

ALSO READ Pakistan Sports Board Faces Audit Scrutiny Over Funding Issues

However, he warned against a one-size-fits-all strategy, pointing out how Rohit’s aggressive style faltered in the Test format. Latif highlighted a recent series against New Zealand where Rohit’s risky shot selection backfired, resulting in a disappointing performance.

Pakistan’s recent T20I failures have sparked concerns about their adaptability to the fast-paced nature of the format. While the team celebrated a historic ODI series win in Australia under Rizwan’s leadership, the T20 results highlight a gap in their strategy.