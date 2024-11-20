Breakdown of Crimes for Which 5,292 Pakistanis Are Jailed in UAE

Details of Pakistani citizens imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have surfaced.

According to a report by Dawn TV, documents from the Pakistani Embassy reveal that 5,292 Pakistanis are incarcerated in the UAE for various crimes.

Among them, 2,470 Pakistanis are imprisoned for drug-related offenses, while 1,771 are serving sentences for miscellaneous crimes.

Additionally, 704 Pakistanis are jailed for theft-related charges.

The documents further disclose that 52 Pakistanis are imprisoned for illegally entering the UAE, 171 for residing illegally, and 69 for robbery.

The report also states that 147 Pakistanis are detained on charges of murder, 36 for fraud, 32 for currency manipulation, 21 for kidnapping, and 53 for sexual harassment.