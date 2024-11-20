Chery to Launch World’s First Gigawatt-Level Solid-State Battery Factory

Chery is developing the world’s first GWh-level all-solid-state battery production line in Wuhu, Anhui Province. The equipment was delivered to the factory on November 18.
The project spans 100,000 square meters and is part of a solid-state battery industrial park. It is a collaboration between Anhui Anwa New Energy and the Wuhu Economic and Technological Development Zone.
The site will include a 5 GWh R&D center and an automated production line with a capacity of 1.25 GWh. This will be the first large-scale solid-state battery production line globally.
Solid-state batteries are safer, eco-friendly, and have higher energy density than traditional batteries. The first generation will have an energy density of over 280 Wh/kg. By 2025, the second generation will exceed 400 Wh/kg, and the third generation, expected in 2027, will reach 500 Wh/kg.
Anwa has streamlined the production process, reducing steps from 11 to 5. This cuts fixed costs by 30% and energy consumption by 20%, making production more efficient and sustainable.
