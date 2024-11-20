Imam-ul-Haq Stands Up for Babar Azam After Fan Abuse Video Goes Viral

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has voiced his support for teammate and close friend Babar Azam after a video of fans heckling the star batter during the last T20I against Australia gained widespread attention on social media.

The incident unfolded at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Pakistan endured a dismal 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series. While fielding near the boundary, Babar became the target of unruly spectators who hurled comments such as, “Oi, oi, have some shame! You don’t even deserve a spot in the T20 team. Go back to Lahore!”

Despite the hostile remarks, the 30-year-old former skipper maintained his composure, briefly glancing toward the crowd but refraining from engaging with the taunts. The video, however, sparked an uproar on social media, with fans and players divided over the treatment of Pakistan’s premier batsman.

Imam, known for his close camaraderie with Babar Azam, took to Instagram to defend his captain. Sharing the viral video, Imam expressed his disappointment with the public’s behavior, writing:

We have failed as a nation when mocking replaces support. You are still a champion, Bobs.

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans and cricketing personalities rallying to back Babar Azam during a tough period in his career.

The incident comes on the heels of Pakistan’s contrasting fortunes in Australia. While the team celebrated breaking a 22-year losing streak by clinching the ODI series, their joy was short-lived as they struggled to compete in the T20Is.

Babar, in particular, faced heavy criticism for his underwhelming performances in the shortest format, amplifying scrutiny over his leadership and place in the squad.

As one of Pakistan’s most celebrated cricketers, Babar Azam has consistently been a mainstay across all formats, but the recent T20 series highlighted his vulnerability. With public expectations and scrutiny mounting, the incident at the SCG underscores the fine line between passion and hostility in cricket fandom.