PCB Sets Comprehensive Rules for New Departments in Grade 2 Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a robust framework for the inclusion of new departments in Grade 2 cricket.

This initiative aims to raise the standard of domestic cricket while ensuring that new teams meet stringent requirements in player eligibility, infrastructure, and operational standards.

To uphold the quality of competition, the PCB has mandated that players representing new departments in Grade 2 must have prior experience in international or domestic cricket.

For younger players, the criteria require participation in recognized cricket events within the past three years, ensuring only active and competitive talent enters the fold.

Private entities entering Grade 2 cricket must demonstrate financial commitment to player welfare. This includes:

– A minimum monthly salary of 50,000 rupees for players.

– A daily allowance of 2,000 rupees, ensuring players’ basic needs are met during tournaments.

Government organizations will need to comply with existing regulatory frameworks, while private departments must also contribute financially to the PCB’s domestic cricket ecosystem through:

– An affiliation fee of 3.5 million rupees.

– An annual fee of 3 million rupees, allocated towards the growth and maintenance of Grade 2 cricket.

To guarantee professional playing conditions, departments must secure access to private or leased grounds equipped with standard turf pitches that meet the PCB’s criteria.

Additionally, each team must appoint a qualified coach with either a Level 1 coaching certification or first-class cricket experience. This requirement aims to foster player development and maintain the competitive integrity of the league.

Organizations interested in joining Grade 2 cricket must submit their applications by November 20, 2024.

The PCB’s rigorous standards are designed to streamline the process and encourage serious contenders to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure.

By implementing these measures, the PCB seeks to strengthen Grade 2 cricket as a vital platform for nurturing talent and maintaining high standards in the domestic circuit.