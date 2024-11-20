Pakistan Sports Board Faces Audit Scrutiny Over Funding Issues

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination has summoned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Football Federation Normalization Committee, to appear in person while expressing concern over the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) failure to provide necessary documents and demanded the audit records from the last 10 years during its latest meeting.
In a meeting chaired by Committee Chairman Sardar Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, the PSB was criticized for delays in submitting essential documents. The committee directed the board to provide all relevant paperwork within three days, emphasizing accountability.
Chairman Mastikhel voiced strong dissatisfaction, stating, “This committee expects full compliance and transparency.”
The Pakistan Sports Board was also asked to submit details of its non-development budget. Committee member Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto raised questions about the board’s expenditures, demanding clarification on the proportion spent on administrative costs versus actual sports development.
The committee’s assertive stance reflects a broader demand for transparency and governance reforms in Pakistan’s sports institutions.
As the PSB and PCB face increasing scrutiny, the outcomes of these deliberations may set a precedent for accountability in Pakistan’s sports administration.
Listen to Latest Podcast
📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.