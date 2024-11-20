Pakistan Sports Board Faces Audit Scrutiny Over Funding Issues

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination has summoned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Football Federation Normalization Committee, to appear in person while expressing concern over the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) failure to provide necessary documents and demanded the audit records from the last 10 years during its latest meeting.

ALSO READ Cricket Legend Stays Silent on India’s Refusal to Play Champions Trophy in Pakistan

In a meeting chaired by Committee Chairman Sardar Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, the PSB was criticized for delays in submitting essential documents. The committee directed the board to provide all relevant paperwork within three days, emphasizing accountability.

Chairman Mastikhel voiced strong dissatisfaction, stating, “This committee expects full compliance and transparency.”

The Pakistan Sports Board was also asked to submit details of its non-development budget. Committee member Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto raised questions about the board’s expenditures, demanding clarification on the proportion spent on administrative costs versus actual sports development.

The committee’s assertive stance reflects a broader demand for transparency and governance reforms in Pakistan’s sports institutions.

As the PSB and PCB face increasing scrutiny, the outcomes of these deliberations may set a precedent for accountability in Pakistan’s sports administration.