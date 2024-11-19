Cricket Legend Stays Silent on India’s Refusal to Play Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Former Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has refrained from commenting on the Indian cricket team’s decision to skip the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

ALSO READ PCB Rejects Mohammad Yousuf’s Resignation

The 1983 world cup wining captain was recently asked about his opinion on the matter by a media channel. The iconic cricketer chose to steer clear of controversy. “People like me shouldn’t have an opinion on this matter. I am neither bigger than my country nor the government to comment,” he remarked, placing the ball firmly in the government’s court.

India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan for the prestigious ICC event has further strained relations between the two cricketing giants. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cited security concerns as the primary reason behind its decision, leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) visibly irate.

Adding fuel to the fire, PCB has outright rejected the hybrid model proposed for hosting the tournament. This standoff poses significant challenges for ICC broadcasters, who face potential financial losses due to the impasse.

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in February and March 2025, marking Pakistan as the host nation.

The PCB, backed by strong support from the Pakistani government, has doubled down on its commitment to host the tournament entirely on home soil, rejecting any compromise.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Another Coaching Change

The Champions Trophy is more than just a cricket tournament—it’s a litmus test of diplomacy and sportsmanship in South Asia. Kapil Dev’s cautious stance mirrors the delicacy of the issue, where cricket has once again become entangled in the politics of the region.

As February 2025 inches closer, all eyes will be on how the ICC navigates this unprecedented standoff, and whether cricket’s global governing body can broker a resolution that satisfies both parties.