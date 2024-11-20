Pakistan Unveils Haadif Multi-Weapon Simulator at IDEAS 2024

Pakistan has introduced the Haadif Small Arms Simulator, an innovative training system designed to enhance soldier preparedness and combat efficiency. The unveiling was at the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024, which commenced at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The Haadif simulator, a fully indigenous development, enables soldiers to simultaneously train with various weapons, including G3 rifles, LMGs, SMGs, and pistols. This cutting-edge technology allows for realistic target practice in stationary and moving modes, providing an immersive training experience tailored to complex combat scenarios.

One of its key features is the ability to simulate diverse terrains such as mountainous, desert, and other challenging environments. This enables soldiers to adapt their tactical skills to real-world combat conditions.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Tahir of the Pakistan Army highlighted the significance of the simulator in modern training regimes. “The Haadif simulator equips our troops to train effectively with multiple light and heavy arms simultaneously, preparing them to excel in demanding terrains and scenarios,” he stated.

The 12th edition of IDEAS 2024 also featured the third-generation Haider tank, Pakistan’s latest advancement in armored warfare. Powered by a 1,200-horsepower engine and a 125mm gun, the Haider tank underscores the nation’s growing expertise in defense technology.