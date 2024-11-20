Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges in Islamabad to be Announced Soon

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is likely to announce the winter vacation schedule for schools and colleges in Islamabad in the coming weeks. Traditionally, FDE grants a one-week holiday during the extreme cold weather.

This year, it is anticipated that winter vacations will be observed from December 21 to December 29, with schools reopening on December 30. Another possibility is extending the holidays until December 31, with schools resuming on January 1, 2025.

Additionally, the FDE is expected to revise school timings following the winter break, a practice it has followed in previous years. In 2023, the directorate announced holidays from December 25 to December 31 for all educational institutions.

In Punjab, the Schools Education Department is also expected to declare winter vacations soon. Historically, schools remain closed for two weeks in December to protect students from harsh weather conditions.

This year, winter vacations are likely to begin on December 21, with schools reopening on January 1. However, the final decision will depend on the prevailing weather conditions. Punjab often experiences fog and a temperature drop of 7 to 8 degrees Celsius during December, making it challenging for students to attend classes.

ALSO READ Bitcoin Makes History After Breaching $94,000 Level For First Time Ever

Last year, the provincial government initially announced holidays from December 18 to December 31, but later extended them to January 9, 2024.