Cambridge Education is Coming to Govt Schools in Islamabad

The federal government is set to launch the Cambridge Education System in four government model schools and colleges in Islamabad, starting in April 2024.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Education, aims to provide top-tier education at no cost to students enrolled in these institutions. Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui highlighted the significance of the move, calling it a milestone for improving education standards.

According to Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, teacher training for the program will begin within the next 10 days. “Grade 6 students will be eligible to enroll in this prestigious program,” he stated.

Wani added that plans will expand the initiative to additional colleges by the 2026-27 academic year. “There will be no fee until O-level exams, and students will also be provided books free of cost,” the secretary of education announced.

An MoU has been signed with Cambridge University Press and Assessment to implement this initiative. Rod Smith, Group Managing Director of Cambridge International Education, attended the signing ceremony, affirming Cambridge’s commitment to quality education in Pakistan.

Selected institutions include Islamabad Model Colleges for Boys and Girls in sectors F-6/2, G-6/3, F-8/1, and F-8/3.

Local education systems will continue to operate alongside the Cambridge curriculum. Officials anticipate that students from private schools may shift to these government institutions to receive globally recognized qualifications.