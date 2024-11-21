PCB Appoints Sumair Ahmad Syed as Tournament Director for Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially named Sumair Ahmad Syed, its Chief Operating Officer, as the Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to take place in Pakistan. This announcement signals the PCB’s commitment to delivering a world-class cricketing spectacle, marking a historic milestone for the country.

PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi expressed confidence in Sumair’s leadership and vision for the prestigious event.

“Sumair is an exceptionally organized professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials, and fans alike.”

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to become the biggest international sporting event in Pakistan’s recent history, underscoring the country’s readiness to reclaim its place as a premier cricketing destination. Naqvi assured the global cricketing community that the event will meet the highest standards of excellence synonymous with Pakistan.

Sumair Ahmad Syed’s Vision for Champions Trophy

In his first statement as Tournament Director, Sumair Ahmad Syed expressed his pride and excitement:

“I am deeply honored and excited to take on this significant responsibility for a tournament that holds immense importance for the PCB, our fans, and supporters. Preparations are already well underway, with stadium upgrades nearing completion and crucial discussions ongoing with the International Cricket Council.”

Drawing from his extensive experience, including overseeing nine successful editions of the HBL Pakistan Super League, Sumair emphasized his commitment to delivering an unforgettable tournament.

“Our experienced events team will play a vital role in ensuring the tournament’s success. We are determined to exceed the benchmarks set by previous ICC Champions Trophy editions.”

The PCB has already initiated comprehensive preparations, including significant upgrades to key stadiums and infrastructure. Discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) are ongoing to ensure all arrangements meet global standards.