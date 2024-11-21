Govt to Give Electric Bikes to General Public on Subsidies

The federal government plans to provide 40,000 electric motorcycles (e-bikes) to the public at subsidized prices. Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain shared this news during a press conference in Islamabad.

The initiative aims to promote electric vehicles in Pakistan to reduce pollution and cut down the country’s oil import bill. A subsidy of Rs. 4 billion has been allocated to support the adoption of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

To make the transition easier, banks will offer soft loans to the public. Additionally, 120 electric motorcycles will be distributed free of charge to top-performing students as a reward for their academic excellence.

The government is also focusing on building the necessary infrastructure. Around 3,000 charging stations will be established nationwide to support the use of electric vehicles.