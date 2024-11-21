Govt to Issue Passports to Hajj Pilgrims in 24 Hours

Hajj pilgrims will be able to receive their passports within 24 hours for the 2025 pilgrimage, according to a recent announcement.
Director General of Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi stated that special desks have been established to ensure swift processing of Hajj passport applications. These desks will be set up at the Directorate General headquarters and all regional passport offices.
The expedited service will also be available at Pakistani passport offices globally, where designated counters will provide priority service to pilgrims. The DG assured that passport delivery under this initiative will be completed within 24 hours.
