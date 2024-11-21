Pakistan Navy, Air Force, and SSG Commandos to Perform at Karachi Air Show

The Karachi Air Show, a highlight of the ongoing International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024, is scheduled at Sea View Beach. The event promises an exciting showcase of Pakistan’s armed forces and their advanced military capabilities.

The air show will feature dynamic performances, including the Pakistan Navy’s Sea King helicopters demonstrating combat readiness and an aerial display by the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder and F-16 jets. Special Services Group (SSG) Commandos will perform daring parachute jumps, showcasing their exceptional skills and precision.

The event aims to highlight the coordination and expertise of Pakistan’s three military branches, giving a closer look at their operational readiness. It will also serve as a platform to strengthen international military ties, with ambassadors, military attachés, and foreign dignitaries in attendance.

IDEAS 2024, running from November 19-22, has brought together 224 local and 333 international companies, along with participation from 17 new countries.

ALSO READ ICC Champions Trophy Takes a Tour of Karachi’s Iconic Burns Road

Key attractions include the Haadif Small Arms Simulator, which enhances soldier training with diverse weaponry, and advancements like the Haider tank and Shahpar-3 drone, reflecting Pakistan’s focus on innovation and self-reliance in defense technology.