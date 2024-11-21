ICC Champions Trophy Takes a Tour of Karachi’s Iconic Burns Road

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 continued its captivating tour across Pakistan, making a memorable stop at the iconic Burns Road food street.
The glittering trophy became the center of attention, drawing enthusiastic cricket fans who eagerly snapped pictures and videos with the prestigious silverware.
A Historic Champions Trophy Photoshoot at Burns Road
Adding to the spectacle, a special photoshoot for the Champions Trophy pennant was conducted at one of Burns Road’s historic buildings. The trophy was positioned on a balcony, offering a stunning view of the heritage architecture as its backdrop, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of Karachi.
Trophy’s Journey in Karachi
Before taking to Burns Road, the ICC Champions Trophy toured the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre at the National Bank Cricket Arena. Fans and players alike celebrated the arrival of the trophy in the “City of Lights,” further amplifying the excitement surrounding the event.
From Islamabad to Karachi: A Grand Journey
The prestigious trophy began its Pakistan tour with a grand unveiling at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad last Sunday. Following the launch, it made stops at several iconic locations, including:
- Faisal Mosque in Islamabad
- Taxila, Khanpur, Abbottabad, Murree, and Nathiagali
Karachi marks the final stop of the domestic leg of the tour. The trophy will remain in the city until November 25, offering fans a chance to witness it up close.
International Tour to Follow
On November 26, the trophy will embark on its international journey, starting with Afghanistan. It will travel to all participating nations in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Notably, the silverware will visit India from January 15 to 26, before returning to its host nation, Pakistan, for the highly anticipated tournament.
Listen to Latest Podcast
📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.