ICC Champions Trophy Takes a Tour of Karachi’s Iconic Burns Road

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 continued its captivating tour across Pakistan, making a memorable stop at the iconic Burns Road food street.

The glittering trophy became the center of attention, drawing enthusiastic cricket fans who eagerly snapped pictures and videos with the prestigious silverware.

ALSO READ PCB Appoints Sumair Ahmad Syed as Tournament Director for Champions Trophy

A Historic Champions Trophy Photoshoot at Burns Road

Adding to the spectacle, a special photoshoot for the Champions Trophy pennant was conducted at one of Burns Road’s historic buildings. The trophy was positioned on a balcony, offering a stunning view of the heritage architecture as its backdrop, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of Karachi.

Trophy’s Journey in Karachi

Before taking to Burns Road, the ICC Champions Trophy toured the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre at the National Bank Cricket Arena. Fans and players alike celebrated the arrival of the trophy in the “City of Lights,” further amplifying the excitement surrounding the event.

From Islamabad to Karachi: A Grand Journey

The prestigious trophy began its Pakistan tour with a grand unveiling at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad last Sunday. Following the launch, it made stops at several iconic locations, including:

Faisal Mosque in Islamabad

Taxila, Khanpur, Abbottabad, Murree, and Nathiagali

Karachi marks the final stop of the domestic leg of the tour. The trophy will remain in the city until November 25, offering fans a chance to witness it up close.

ALSO READ Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return Under Aqib Javed’s Leadership

International Tour to Follow

On November 26, the trophy will embark on its international journey, starting with Afghanistan. It will travel to all participating nations in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Notably, the silverware will visit India from January 15 to 26, before returning to its host nation, Pakistan, for the highly anticipated tournament.