Pakistan Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Thrilling U19 Tri-Series Match

Half-centuries by Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan, coupled with a fiery four-wicket haul from Ali Raza, powered Pakistan U19 to a nail-biting 13-run victory over Afghanistan U19 in the U19 Tri-Series at the ICC Academy.

This win marked Pakistan’s redemption against Afghanistan, who had previously defeated them by 100 runs at the same venue last Friday.

Pakistan Sets the Stage with a Solid Opening Partnership

Opting to bat first, Pakistan’s openers, Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan, laid a strong foundation with a commanding 129-run stand. Shahzaib top-scored with a composed 78 off 101 balls, laced with seven boundaries. Usman continued his stellar form, smashing an 88-ball 77, including eight fours.

However, after the departure of the openers, the middle order struggled to capitalize on the strong start. Only Mohammad Tayyab Arif (19), captain Saad Baig (15), and Mohammad Ahmed (13) managed to reach double figures as Pakistan was bowled out for 244 in 49.4 overs.

Afghanistan’s bowling attack, led by Abdul Aziz Khan (3-24) and Khatir Khan Stanikzai (3-48), ensured Pakistan didn’t go beyond a par total, while Naseer Khan Maroofkhil chipped in with two wickets.

Afghanistan Falls Short Despite a Strong Start

Chasing 245, Afghanistan’s innings got off to a shaky start, losing opener Mahboob Khan for just 1 in the first over. However, a resilient 104-run partnership between Uzairullah Niazai (70 off 72 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) and Faisal Shinozada (47 off 48 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) brought them back into contention.

Pakistan’s bowlers, led by right-arm pacer Ali Raza, turned the game around. Raza struck twice in the 38th over, dismissing set batters and sparking a middle-order collapse. Faham-ul-Haq’s impressive spell (3-18) and Abdul Subhan’s contributions (2-46) ensured Afghanistan was bundled out for 231 in 46.4 overs.

What’s Next?

Pakistan will face the hosts UAE in their final group match on Friday, November 22, aiming to secure a spot in the final.

Scores in Brief:

Pakistan U19: 244 all out in 49.4 overs (Shahzaib Khan 78, Usman Khan 77; Abdul Aziz Khan 3-24, Khatir Khan Stanikzai 3-48)

Afghanistan U19: 231 all out in 46.4 overs (Uzairullah Niazai 70, Faisal Shinozada 47; Ali Raza 4-57, Faham-ul-Haq 3-18)

Afghanistan and Pakistan U19 teams are likely to see each other one more time in the championship clash on November 26th.