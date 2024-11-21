Pakistan Unveils Long-Range Air Surveillance Radar at IDEAS 2024

Pakistan introduced its long-range air surveillance radar system at the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 in Karachi, marking a significant milestone in its defense technology.

The AM350S radar system, developed domestically, has a range of 450 kilometers and is mounted on a mobile platform, allowing for quick deployment. According to Awais Rauf, Director of Blue Search Private Limited, this advanced radar is a game-changer for monitoring airspace and anticipating enemy attacks.

Highlighting the growing importance of radar systems, Rauf said modern conflicts, like the Russia-Ukraine war, have demonstrated the critical role of drones and missile systems in combat operations. These technologies have reshaped warfare, from surveillance to precision strikes on targets.

For years, Pakistan relied on imported radar systems, often facing international sanctions. However, the development of the AM350S represents a shift toward self-reliance. The project is a collaboration between the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and the private sector.

Several friendly nations have shown interest in Pakistan’s cutting-edge radar system, which experts believe could pave the way for the country to develop a complete air defense system soon. This achievement underscores Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities while reducing dependence on foreign technology.