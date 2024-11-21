PCB Invites Former Captain to Join Champions Trophy Tour

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who famously led his team to victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, is set to join the ongoing trophy tour in Karachi. The iconic silverware will be showcased tomorrow at the historic Mohatta Palace, with Sarfaraz scheduled for a photoshoot following Friday prayers.

According to sources, the event will not include fan interactions.

A Historic Triumph

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s role in Pakistan’s historic triumph during the 2017 Champions Trophy remains one of the nation’s proudest cricketing moments. Under his leadership, Pakistan delivered a crushing 180-run victory over India in the final, marking their maiden Champions Trophy win.

Sarfaraz received a hero’s welcome upon his return to Karachi, with thousands of fans lining the streets from the airport to his residence in Bufferzone to honor the captain.

Despite falling out of favor in recent years, Sarfaraz remains one of the most pivotal figures in Pakistan’s cricket history.

Trophy’s Karachi Tour Highlights

The glittering Champions Trophy, which arrived in Karachi on November 20, has already made stops at several iconic locations in the city:

Burns Road Food Street: Displayed briefly for fans, followed by a photo shoot at a historic building.

Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre: Showcased for media at the ground inside National Bank Cricket Arena.

Edhi Centre: Visited earlier today to honour the city’s humanitarian legacy.

Seaview: Scheduled for an evening photoshoot today.

The Karachi leg of the tour will conclude on November 25, after which the trophy will embark on its international journey.

Remaining Trophy Tour Schedule

The Champions Trophy is set to visit all participating nations before returning to Pakistan ahead of the 2025 tournament.

November 26-28: Afghanistan

December 10-13: Bangladesh

December 15-22: South Africa

December 25-January 5: Australia

January 6-11: New Zealand

January 12-14: England

January 15-26: India

January 27 Onwards: Return to Pakistan

A Symbol of Unity

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s participation in the tour reflects the enduring significance of the 2017 victory, which continues to inspire cricket fans across the country.

With Pakistan preparing to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the tour serves as a reminder of the country’s storied cricketing history and its readiness to host another iconic event.