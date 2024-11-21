Seasoned Pakistani Cricketer Dismisses Retirement Rumors

Pakistan’s seasoned cricketer Haris Sohail has unequivocally denied rumors about his retirement, branding them as “baseless” and reaffirming his commitment to the game.

The all-rounder addressed the speculation circulating on social media, expressing disappointment over the false reports.

In a firm statement, Sohail said, “I have not made any decision to retire, nor do I have any such intention. My full focus is on continuing to play the game that I love.”

PCB Backs Haris Sohail’s Statement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) supported Sohail’s clarification, confirming that the board has received no official communication regarding his retirement. A PCB official revealed that the board had spoken with the player, who reiterated his dedication to representing Pakistan in the future.

Haris Sohail, who was an integral part of Pakistan’s cricketing setup across all formats, has not featured in recent national team selections. Despite this, the 35-year-old remains resolute in his ambitions, demonstrating his commitment to the game.

Haris Sohail’s Stellar Career Stats

Haris Sohail’s international career showcases his versatility and ability to adapt across formats:

Format Matches Runs Average Highest Score Tests 16 847 32.57 147 ODIs 45 1749 44.84 130 T20Is 14 210 19.09 52

Sohail’s last appearances in the three formats occurred in 2021 (Tests), 2023 (ODIs), and 2019 (T20Is).

A Career Yet To Conclude

Despite his absence from the national setup, Haris Sohail remains hopeful of making a return to international cricket.

His performances have consistently proven his ability to contribute at the highest level, and his statement underscores a determination to keep fighting for a spot in the Pakistan team despite the selectors’ recent comments.

For now, fans can rest assured that Haris Sohail’s journey in cricket is far from over.