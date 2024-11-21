Former Pakistani Cricketer Passes Away

Former Pakistan cricketer-turned-umpire Mohammad Nazir Jr has passed away at the age of 78, his son Noman Nazir confirmed on Thursday.

The cricketing community mourns the loss of a player and official who left an indelible mark on the game during his multifaceted career.

ALSO READ ICC Delegation Set to Visit Pakistan Ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Mohammad Nazir Jr represented Pakistan in 14 Test matches and four ODIs, claiming 34 wickets in his international career. He made an unforgettable debut, taking seven wickets in the first innings—a record-setting feat as the first Pakistani spinner to achieve such success in a debut Test.

Following his playing career, Nazir transitioned to umpiring, where he officiated in 15 ODIs and five Test matches, showcasing his deep understanding of the game.

Born in Lahore, Nazir Jr faced significant health challenges in his later years. A serious traffic accident five years ago severely impacted his health, leading to a gradual decline. He had been critically ill over the past week and was receiving treatment at a private hospital before his demise.

PCB’s Tribute

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed deep sorrow over Nazir Jr’s passing, recognizing his contributions to Pakistan cricket as both a player and an umpire.

ALSO READ Veteran Cricketer Slams Pakistan’s Domestic Structure

“The PCB extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Mohammad Nazir Jr. His services to Pakistan cricket will always be remembered,” the board said in a statement.

Nazir Jr’s contributions to the sport as both a player and an umpire have left a lasting legacy, and his loss is deeply felt across the cricketing world.