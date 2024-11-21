PTA Chairman Admits Digital Freedom Doesn’t Exist in Pakistan

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman on Thursday defended the government’s current crackdown and policy on virtual private networks (VPNs) as a means to ensure digital safety.

Addressing a TikTok Safety Seminar earlier today, the chairman maintained a stern demeanor against VPNs in the name of ensuring a secure digital environment for children.

The chairman said Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression within defined social and cultural boundaries. On digital freedom, he commented that no such freedom exists anywhere in the world.

He said the country began registering VPNs in December 2010 and allowed them 15 years to get registered. The chairman said the government’s recent move to fast-track registrations and policies to regulate VPNs have drawn substantial skepticism. The opinion about internet shutdowns needs to be corrected. “The impression of blocking VPNs in the country isn’t correct,” he said.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja also addressed this seminar and briefly discussed the rising cybersecurity challenges. She claimed self-harm was linked to social media content and urged all stakeholders to share the responsibility of safeguarding young users.

With over four million Pakistani youths engaged online, both the IT Minister and PTA Chairman stressed the need for awareness about responsible social media use, content creation, and digital safety.

TikTok was praised as a platform for adhering to PTA guidelines.