PTA Chairman Admits Digital Freedom Doesn’t Exist in Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 21, 2024 | 3:48 pm

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman on Thursday defended the government’s current crackdown and policy on virtual private networks (VPNs) as a means to ensure digital safety.

Addressing a TikTok Safety Seminar earlier today, the chairman maintained a stern demeanor against VPNs in the name of ensuring a secure digital environment for children.

The chairman said Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression within defined social and cultural boundaries. On digital freedom, he commented that no such freedom exists anywhere in the world.

ALSO READ
Govt to Block Internet and Mobile Services With Firewall in Islamabad

He said the country began registering VPNs in December 2010 and allowed them 15 years to get registered. The chairman said the government’s recent move to fast-track registrations and policies to regulate VPNs have drawn substantial skepticism. The opinion about internet shutdowns needs to be corrected. “The impression of blocking VPNs in the country isn’t correct,” he said.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja also addressed this seminar and briefly discussed the rising cybersecurity challenges. She claimed self-harm was linked to social media content and urged all stakeholders to share the responsibility of safeguarding young users.

With over four million Pakistani youths engaged online, both the IT Minister and PTA Chairman stressed the need for awareness about responsible social media use, content creation, and digital safety.

TikTok was praised as a platform for adhering to PTA guidelines.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Continues User and Premium Subscriber Growth in Q3
Read more in lens

perspective

Trump Takes the Reins Again: A New Dawn or Dusk for America?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>