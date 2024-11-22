FBR Imposes Stricter Customs Rules For Iranian Transport Operators

Iranian transport operators have been bound to submit bank guarantees to Pakistani tax authorities on goods meant for transshipment through Iranian carriers from Taftan to NLC Dry Port, Quetta.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued an SRO.1913(I)/2024 on Friday. The FBR has amended Customs Rules, 2001 in this regard.

Iranian carriers have been defined in Article 2 of the Agreement on Bilateral Road Transportation of Goods between the Government of Pakistan and Iran.

ALSO READ Tax Filers’ SIMs Will Now Be Automatically Restored By Telcos

According to the notification, in case of transshipment of goods through Iranian carrier from Taftan to NLC Dry Port, Quetta, the Iranian transport operator shall furnish a bank guarantee equivalent to the amount of leviable customs duties and taxes on goods meant for transshipment, as determined by the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Taftan, in terms of clause (7) of Article 7 of the Agreement on Bilateral Road Transportation of Goods between the Government of Pakistan and Iran, 1987.

The amount of bank guarantee shall be forfeited apart from other consequential penal action under the Customs Act, and the rules made thereunder if the Iranian carrier misuses the facilities of the transshipment of the imported goods, FBR revised rules added.