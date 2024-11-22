Indian Navy Submarine Collides With Fishing Boat

An Indian fishing vessel, Marthoma, carrying 13 crew members collided with an Indian Navy ship off the coast of Goa, officials reported on Friday. The Indian Navy promptly launched a large-scale search and rescue operation, deploying six ships and aircraft to the area.
According to the Navy’s statement, 11 crew members have been successfully rescued, while efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining two fishermen who are still unaccounted for.
“Search and rescue operations for the two missing crew members of Marthoma are underway, in coordination with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai,” said a Navy spokesperson.
To bolster the rescue mission, additional resources, including vessels and aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard, have been redirected to assist. Authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure the safety of the missing fishermen as investigations into the cause of the collision begin.
The incident has drawn attention to the need for enhanced safety measures along India’s busy coastal waters, where fishing vessels and naval operations often intersect.
