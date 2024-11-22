Former Pakistan Captain Offers Controversial Take on ICC Events

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has made a bold recommendation amidst the escalating dispute between India and Pakistan over the hosting of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Latif has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to strip both nations of hosting rights for all global events in the upcoming cycle if they fail to resolve their longstanding disagreements.

Speaking on a private news channel, Rashid Latif expressed his frustration with the current impasse, stating:

“My suggestion is that ICC should take away the hosting rights of all global events from India and Pakistan for the cycle of 2024-2031. ICC should tell these boards to first resolve all the issues and then grant hosting rights.”

Rashid Latif further elaborated, emphasizing the need for a firm approach: “Pakistan is slated to host two ICC events, and India has four or five events in this period. If these two teams don’t want to play in each other’s countries, then take away the hosting rights until they settle their issues.”

Champions Trophy Dispute

The standoff centers around India’s refusal to play in Pakistan, citing security concerns. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected a proposed hybrid model, which would involve India playing its matches at a neutral venue, and has insisted on hosting the tournament entirely within Pakistan.

The PCB has formally requested clarification from the ICC, challenging the BCCI’s stance and demanding adherence to the previously agreed hosting terms.

Rashid Latif dismissed the hybrid model as impractical, stating: “PCB is just hosting the event as per ICC’s agreement. There is nothing concrete about the hybrid model. Everything should proceed according to ICC rules. This isn’t about bilateral series or ACC tournaments—it’s a legal matter tied to the hosting agreement.”

Historical Context

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry has been confined to ICC events and the Asia Cup since bilateral series between the two nations ceased in 2012-13. Despite the strained relations, Pakistan has honored ICC commitments, touring India for the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Rashid Latif pointed out this compliance, emphasizing Pakistan’s adherence to legal frameworks: “This isn’t about emotions. It’s about following the legal agreements. Speculations about hybrid models or alternative venues like South Africa or Dubai are irrelevant to the original agreement.”

The situation has placed the ICC in a precarious position, with broadcasters pushing for clarity due to the financial implications of a disrupted tournament. The absence of a marquee India-Pakistan clash could have significant commercial repercussions.

Rashid Latif’s suggestion to revoke hosting rights altogether underscores the urgency of resolving the deadlock. With less than three months to go before the Champions Trophy, the cricketing world watches closely as the fate of the tournament—and cricket diplomacy—hangs in the balance.