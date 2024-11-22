IPL Announces Schedule for 2025-2027 Seasons

In a landmark decision, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has unveiled the schedules for the next three seasons, offering franchises and fans unprecedented clarity and preparation time.

The 2025 season will commence on March 14, with the final slated for May 25. The following two seasons are scheduled for March 15 to May 31, 2026, and March 14 to May 30, 2027, respectively.

The 2025 season will feature 74 matches, consistent with the last three seasons. However, this is fewer than the 84 matches initially projected in the IPL’s 2022 media rights tender. The final year of the current media cycle, 2027, was expected to host a maximum of 94 games, leaving questions about potential adjustments to the tournament structure.

Global Player Availability: A Boost for Franchises

In a significant win for IPL franchises, the league has confirmed the availability of overseas players from most Full Member nations for the next three seasons. However, Pakistani players remain excluded, continuing their absence from the IPL since 2008 due to political tensions.

Country-Wise Player Availability:

Australia: Cricket Australia has cleared all players, international and domestic, for the 2025 season. For 2026, Australian players involved in the Pakistan ODI series (concluding by March 18) or resting after the T20 World Cup will join IPL squads post-tour. In 2027, Australian stars playing in the commemorative 150th-anniversary Test against England will arrive after its conclusion.

England: The ECB has confirmed the availability of 18 centrally contracted players, including marquee names like Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, and Harry Brook, for all three seasons.

Notably, Ben Stokes is absent, as he opted out of the 2025 mega auction. Non-centrally contracted English players will also be fully available.

South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe: Players from these nations have been declared fully available for all three IPL seasons.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan players are fully available for 2025. Their participation in 2026 and 2027 will depend on franchise retention.

Bangladesh: The BCB has submitted a list of 13 players with varying levels of availability across the three seasons. Notable names include Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

The clarity on player availability reflects the growing influence of the IPL on international cricket. With many boards aligning their calendars to accommodate the tournament, the IPL continues to set the standard for franchise cricket.

However, the exclusion of Pakistani players remains a glaring absence, highlighting the political divide that cricket has yet to bridge.