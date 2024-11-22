Pakistan Shaheens Hold on to Draw in Second Test Against Sri Lanka A

The second four-day unofficial test match between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A ended in a hard-fought draw at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, highlighted by commanding centuries from Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha and Pavan Rathnayake.

Sri Lanka’s Dominance with the Bat

Resuming the day at 157/4 in their second innings, Dinusha and Rathnayake showcased exceptional resilience and skill.

The pair added an unbroken 214-run stand for the fifth wicket, frustrating the Shaheens’ bowlers. Dinusha remained unbeaten on 116, while Rathnayake reached exactly 100 not out before Sri Lanka A declared at 260/4, setting Pakistan Shaheens a challenging target of 284 runs in 60 overs.

Shaheens’ Tough Chase Cut Short by Bad Light

Pakistan Shaheens began their chase on a shaky note, losing both openers, Abdul Faseeh (0) and Mohammad Huraira (9), early to leave the side struggling at 19/2. Mohammad Suleman and Ali Zaryab steadied the innings with a 48-run partnership before Zaryab departed after scoring 31.

Suleman then joined forces with Haider Ali in a crucial unbeaten 89-run stand for the fourth wicket. Suleman top-scored with a determined 66 off 121 balls, while Haider Ali contributed an unbeaten 43. However, bad light forced an early end to the match, with Pakistan Shaheens stranded at 156/3 in 45 overs, falling short of time to push for victory.

The Shaheens’ bowling unit failed to make an impact on the final day, unable to claim a single wicket in Sri Lanka’s second innings. Their inability to break Dinusha and Rathnayake’s marathon partnership proved pivotal in shaping the match’s outcome.

Looking Ahead

With the four-day series done, attention now shifts to the three-match One-Day series between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A. The matches are scheduled to take place at the same venue on November 25, 27, and 29.