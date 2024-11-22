Mohammad Abbas Equals Imran Khan’s Record

Pakistan’s underrated Test pacer Mohammad Abbas added another feather to his illustrious cap during the latest Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2024-25 round.

The medium-fast bowler has equaled the legendary Imran Khan’s record of 13 ten-wicket hauls in first-class cricket after his exploits against FATA.

Masterclass in Bowling

Representing Lahore Blues, Mohammad Abbas delivered a scintillating performance against FATA Region in the fifth round of the tournament. During the first innings, the right-arm pacer dismantled the opposition with figures of 6/39 in 22 overs, including 10 maidens.

He continued his dominance in the second innings, claiming 4/35 to end the match with sensational figures of 10/74.

Joining Pakistan’s Elite List

Mohammad Abbas’ record-breaking display places him among an elite group of Pakistani bowlers, alongside Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan. With 13 ten-wicket hauls, Abbas now stands joint-third on Pakistan’s all-time list for this achievement, trailing only Waqar (14) and Wasim (16).

Dominance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

This remarkable performance propelled Abbas to second place on the leading wicket-takers chart for QEAT 2024-25, with 31 scalps at an exceptional average of 14.39 and an economy rate of 2.35. Notably, he has also bowled the most maidens (60) in the tournament, showcasing his ability to apply relentless pressure on batters.

A Journey of Peaks and Valleys

Abbas burst onto the international scene in 2017 and quickly established himself as a formidable force in Test cricket. His consistency and precision earned him praise from cricketing greats, including South African legend Dale Steyn, who famously predicted Abbas would rise to the top of Test rankings after his stellar 10-wicket haul against Australia in 2018.

However, Abbas’s form waned in subsequent years, and he has managed only one five-wicket haul in Tests since 2018. His last appearance for Pakistan came against the West Indies in August 2021, as he gradually slipped out of the national team’s plans.