MDCAT Retake Postponed Due to Rising Political Temperature in Islamabad

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 retake in Islamabad has been postponed due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest on November 24, according to ARY News.

Sources revealed that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) will now conduct the test on Sunday, December 8.

Previously, SZABMU had announced the retake of admission tests on November 24 following a directive from the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court had ordered the tests to be reconducted in Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after setting aside the earlier MDCAT results.

In its October ruling, the IHC declared the original MDCAT 2024 paper as out of the syllabus, directing the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and SZABMU to conduct a new test for applicants within a month. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a one-page order instructing SZABMU to specifically reconduct the test for applicants from Islamabad, emphasizing fairness and adherence to the syllabus.