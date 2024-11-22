Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia Women’s Friendly: Joint Training Camp Cancelled

The anticipated joint training camp between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s women’s football teams ahead of their international friendly has been called off, insiders revealed on Thursday. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) decided to scrap the plan due to logistical challenges.
Initially, both nations aimed to foster camaraderie and enhance their teams’ preparation by training together. However, the complexities of organizing the camp outweighed the benefits, leading to this decision.
Pakistan’s Training Camp Plans Adjusted
With the joint camp cancelled, Pakistan’s women’s football team is now expected to conduct a local training camp in preparation for their upcoming match. The team is scheduled to leave for Doha, Qatar, on December 4, where they will face Saudi Arabia on December 7 during the FIFA international women’s football window if there are no more hurdles.
SAFF extended an invitation to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for this friendly match and offered to cover all expenses, including travel and accommodation for the Pakistani team.
This collaboration highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to strengthening ties with regional teams and promoting women’s football on an international stage.
Pakistan’s women’s football team has a history of competing in Saudi Arabia, having toured twice last year for international tournaments. Their performances were praised for showcasing the growing talent in Pakistan’s women’s football.
Match Expectations
The December 7 clash in Doha promises to be an exciting encounter, as both teams continue their journey in developing women’s football. For Pakistan, the focus will be on fine-tuning their skills during the local camp to deliver a strong performance against Saudi Arabia.
