Ahmed Nael Qureshi & Bilal Asim Claim Doubles Title at ITF World Junior Tennis Championship

Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim claimed the doubles title of the ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship (second leg) on Friday. The duo defeated fellow Pakistanis Abubakar Talha and Haider Ali Rizwan in straight sets, sealing the title with a 6-4, 6-3 victory at the PTF Complex.

Despite wining the doubles title of the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship, both Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim faced setbacks in the boys’ singles semi-finals. Ahmed was edged out by Korea’s Sion Ji in a hard-fought encounter, losing 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, China’s Xiuyuan Guo dominated Bilal Asim with a convincing 6-3, 6-3 win, denying Pakistan a spot in the singles final.

Korea Dominate Girls’ Doubles

In the girls’ doubles final, South Korea’s So Yuna and Yeon Joo Cha showcased their teamwork, overpowering compatriots A Hyun Jo and Chaerin Lee with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 victory.Girls’ Singles Semi-Finals

The girls’ singles semi-finals delivered high-quality tennis, with Kazakhstan’s Karolina Ligai defeating Korea’s Chaerin Lee 7-5, 6-3 in a closely contested match. Sri Lanka’s Dinara De Silva also advanced, overcoming Japan’s Hinata Wada in a three-set thriller, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Summary of Results:

Boys’ Doubles Final:

Ahmed Nael Qureshi / Bilal Asim (PAK) def. Abubakar Talha / Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-4, 6-3 ( ITF World Junior Tennis Championship Title)

Boys’ Singles Semi-Finals:

Sion Ji (KOR) def. Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-4, 6-4

Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) def. Bilal Asim (PAK) 6-3, 6-3

Girls’ Doubles Final:

So Yuna / Yeon Joo Cha (KOR) def. A Hyun Jo / Chaerin Lee (KOR) 6-2, 6-3

Girls’ Singles Semi-Finals:

Karolina Ligai (KAZ) def. Chaerin Lee (KOR) 7-5, 6-3

Dinara De Silva (SRI) def. Hinata Wada (JPN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

The ITF World Junior Tennis Championship showcased stellar performances from young talents, promising a bright future for junior tennis on the global stage with Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim leading the way.