ICC Calls Emergency Board Meeting to Discuss 2025 Champions Trophy

The ICC Board is set to hold an emergency meeting next week to decide the fate of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

ESPNcricinfo has reported that the meeting, likely scheduled for November 26, will focus on a single agenda item: whether to adopt a hybrid hosting model for the tournament.

Under this model, matches would be split between Pakistan, the designated host nation, and a yet-to-be-determined overseas venue.

While multiple sources have confirmed the planned meeting, an ICC spokesperson stated that no official communication has been issued. A PCB official echoed this uncertainty, indicating they had not been informed about the meeting.

The emergency meeting comes after the BCCI informed the ICC that the Indian government has refused to grant permission for India’s cricket team to travel to Pakistan.

This development occurred just two weeks ago, despite Pakistan securing hosting rights for the eight-team ODI event in 2021. Pakistan has planned to hold the tournament in three cities: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

The situation remains unresolved with under 100 days left before the tournament’s proposed start date of February 19, 2025. The ICC has yet to release an official schedule, adding to the uncertainty.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently expressed optimism about hosting the Champions Trophy entirely in Pakistan. He also offered to engage in dialogue with the BCCI to find a resolution, while awaiting a formal ICC response regarding India’s inability to travel.

Precedents of Hybrid Hosting

If the ICC Board Meeting on the 2025 Champions Trophy calls for a hybrid model, this will not be the first time that Pakistan has been forced to consider such a step for a multinational tournament.

The 2023 Asia Cup was co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka after India declined to travel to Pakistan. During that event, Pakistan alternated between hosting games at home and playing in Sri Lanka, while India’s matches were exclusively held in Sri Lanka.

Ironically, Pakistan traveled to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup shortly afterward—a decision the PCB hoped India would reciprocate for the Champions Trophy.

As the ICC Board prepares to convene, the fate of one of cricket’s marquee tournaments hangs in the balance, with potential ramifications for future events in the region.