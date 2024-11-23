PCB Announces Champions T20 Cup 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the schedule for the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup 2024, set to take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 7 to December 25.

Five teams—ABL Stallions, Engro Dolphins, Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions, and UMT Markhors—will battle it out for the coveted title.

This is the second event in the Champions Cup series, following the successful 50-over tournament in Faisalabad in September.

To sustain this momentum, PCB has decided that the Champions T20 Cup 2024 will feature 22 matches over 19 days, including six double-headers and eight single-headers. Matches are scheduled with fan engagement and weather considerations in mind: double-headers will start at 11:00 AM and 3:30 PM, while single-headers will begin at noon.

New Format for Higher Stakes

The PCB has introduced an intense format to elevate competition levels. After a double-league stage, the top-ranked team will directly qualify for the final.

The second and third-placed teams will compete in a Qualifier on December 23, with the final slated for December 25 at 3:30 PM.

This structure guarantees each team at least eight matches, allowing players to refine their skills and strategies.

Adjustments to Domestic Schedule

To accommodate the tournament, the PCB has rescheduled the final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The triangular match between Lahore Whites and Sialkot will now be played from December 27 to 31, with the five-day final set for January 2 to 6. Venues for these matches will be announced soon.

To ensure optimal preparation, team squads will gather in Rawalpindi starting November 28. During this period, practice sessions will be held at Diamond Cricket Ground, KRL Stadium, and National Ground, with warm-up matches planned.

PCB Champions T20 Cup 2024 Match Schedule:

First Round Matches:

Sat, 7 Dec: ABL Stallions v Lake City Panthers (11:00 AM); Nurpur Lions v UMT Markhors (3:30 PM)

Nurpur Lions v Lake City Panthers (12:00 PM) Thurs, 12 Dec: ABL Stallions v UMT Markhors (11:00 AM); Engro Dolphins v Nurpur Lions (3:30 PM)

Second Round Matches:

Sun, 15 Dec: ABL Stallions v Lake City Panthers (11:00 AM); Nurpur Lions v UMT Markhors (3:30 PM)

Nurpur Lions v Lake City Panthers (12:00 PM) Fri, 20 Dec: ABL Stallions v UMT Markhors (11:00 AM); Engro Dolphins v Nurpur Lions (3:30 PM)

Knockout Stage:

Mon, 23 Dec: Qualifier (Second v Third) (3:30 PM)

Qualifier (Second v Third) (3:30 PM) Wed, 25 Dec: FINAL (3:30 PM)

This event promises an exciting conclusion to the year, with fans eager to witness top-tier domestic cricket and emerging stars in action.