Pakistani Stars Shine at ITF Junior Tennis Championship

Rising Pakistani tennis players Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim have stormed into the boys’ singles semifinals of the ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship being held at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex.

Qureshi Impresses with Dominant Victory

Ahmad Nael Qureshi delivered a commanding performance in his quarterfinal match, defeating Korea’s Minwoo Kim in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2. His aggressive style and consistency secured him a well-deserved spot in the semifinals.

Bilal Asim Advances via Walkover

Bilal Asim progressed to the semifinals of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship without hitting a ball, as his opponent, Muhammad Talha Khan, withdrew due to a shoulder injury. Despite the walkover, Bilal remains a strong contender in the tournament after showcasing his prowess in earlier rounds.

Boys Singles Quarterfinals Recap

The quarterfinals saw intense competition on Thursday with the following results:

Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) defeated Minwoo Kim (KOR) 6-1, 6-2.

Bilal Asim (PAK) advanced via walkover against Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK).

Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) edged past Abubakar Talha (PAK) 6-3, 7-5.

Sion Ji (KOR) dominated Youngchae Oh (KOR) 6-1, 6-0.

Girls Singles Quarterfinals Action

In the girls’ singles, standout performances were recorded from several players:

Karolina Ligai (KAZ) defeated Yeon Joo Cha (KOR) 6-4, 6-1.

Hinata Wada (JPN) overcame A Hyun Jo (KOR) in a three-set thriller, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

Dinara De Silva (SRI) beat So Yuna (KOR) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Chaeirn Lee (KOR) defeated Elizaveta Privalova (RUS) 6-4, 6-3.

Pakistan Shines in Boys Doubles Semifinals

The boys’ doubles semifinals witnessed strong performances from Pakistani players:

Muhammad Haider Ali Rizwan and Abubakar Talha (PAK) triumphed over Yota Nishikori (JPN) and Youngchae Oh (KOR) 6-3, 3-6, (10-7).

Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim (PAK) secured their place in the final with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Pudit and Teetawat (THA).

A Global Tennis Showcase

The ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship has brought together 80 junior players from 14 countries, including Pakistan, Japan, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and the USA.

The tournament, featuring 50 boys and 30 girls, highlights the growing prominence of junior tennis in Pakistan and provides a platform for emerging talent to shine on the global stage.