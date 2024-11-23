Google Brings Data Transfer After Setup to All Android Phones in 2025

Google is expanding one of the Pixel 9 family’s standout features, the ability to transfer data from another device even after completing the initial setup. This feature, currently exclusive to Pixel devices, will roll out to all Android phones in 2025, as part of a revamped Android Switch experience.

This update allows users to set up their new phones quickly and transfer data conveniently. According to Google, the feature is designed to let users “check out your new phone first and transfer your data later.” You can initiate the post-setup data transfer immediately from Settings or by using the Android Switch app available on the Play Store, whether you’re ready right away or need additional time.

Google is also introducing an express setup option for users upgrading to a new Android device. This option transfers only on-device information, skipping content already backed up to the cloud and streamlining the setup process even further.

Google’s updated Android Switch experience guides users through every step, helping them transfer data necessities like chats, calendars, contacts, and even finer details such as Wi-Fi passwords, screen locks, and Google account settings. This clarity aims to make the often-complicated data migration process much simpler.

Additionally, Google is speeding up the transition from iPhone to Android. Users with large amounts of data to transfer will see a substantial improvement, as data transfers using a cable are now 40% faster than in 2023.

Google’s updates will enhance the ease of switching to a new Android device, offering a smoother experience for users upgrading from old Androids or moving from iOS. In 2025, Android’s data transfer capabilities will see significant improvements.