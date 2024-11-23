Govt Issues Orders to Suspend Mobile Services and Internet on Nov 24

The Ministry of Interior has ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend mobile phone and internet services. The Ministry sent the letter just yesterday, according to PTA sources.

Mobile phone and internet services are operating normally today but will be suspended in certain areas tomorrow. The situation is still being assessed, the sources added.

Depending on the situation, there is a chance that the suspension of internet and mobile services may not happen. But it is unlikely.

This puts to rest a previous report from the PTA chairman claiming that there have been no orders to shut down mobile services and internet amid PTI’s protests. Now, according to PTA’s sources, it has been confirmed that the Interior Ministry has sent orders for internet suspension.

