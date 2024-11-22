Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: What Should be Pakistan’s Playing XI in 1st ODI?

The upcoming Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series marks an important phase in Pakistan’s white-ball strategy. The Men in Green will be hoping to continue their winning momentum after their historic ODI series win against Australia and prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

ALSO READ Former Pakistan Captain Offers Controversial Take on ICC Events

With the focus on resting senior players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah, Pakistan’s squad for Zimbabwe is brimming with fresh talent and emerging stars. Selecting the ideal XI for the first ODI involves balancing experience with youth to capitalize on the team’s depth and build momentum.

With the first ODI set to be played at Bulawayo, which has a record of assisting spinners, it would be beneficial for Pakistan to include two front-line spinners along with three spinners in the first ODI.

Here’s the proposed XI for the first ODI:

1. Abdullah Shafique

Abdullah, despite being in a rut over the past year, showed glimpses of his brilliance in the Australia series. His contribution in the solid opening partnerships in the last two ODIs make him a crucial part of Pakistan’s ODI side.

2. Saim Ayub

Saim has shown glimpses of brilliance in his young career. Pairing him with Abdullah ensures a left-right combination, potentially unsettling the opposition’s new-ball attack. He finally repaid the faith of the national team management with solid performances in Australia ODIs and England Tests.

3. Kamran Ghulam

It’s no easy feat to replace Babar Azam but Kamran has shown that he belongs at this level and this particular series could prove to be a crucial one for him. Kamran, finally earning a spot after stellar domestic seasons, brings stability at No. 3. His ability to anchor the innings could prove crucial.

4. Mohammad Rizwan (Captain)

Rizwan’s ODI captaincy career got off to a fairytale start as he led the Men in Green to their first series win downunder in 22 years. As the newly appointed ODI captain, Rizwan’s leadership and batting prowess will be central. His calm presence in the middle order and ability to accelerate when needed make him indispensable.

5. Salman Ali Agha (Vice-Captain)

Salman’s role as a consolidator or a finisher, coupled with his off-spin, provides the team with balance. His experience will complement Rizwan’s leadership.

6. Irfan Khan Niazi

A dynamic middle-order batter, Irfan adds firepower and agility. His performances in domestic cricket have shown promise for international success. He has shown signs of becoming a true asset as a finisher lower down the order.

7. Aamer Jamal

Aamer’s all-round abilities offer flexibility. He’s a reliable bowler in death overs and can contribute with timely runs down the order.

8. Haris Rauf

Haris remains Pakistan’s spearhead in Shaheen’s absence. His pace and ability to bowl in pressure situations will be key to dismantling Zimbabwe’s batting lineup. His remarkable tour in Australia means he will be raring to go against the Zimbabweans.

9. Mohammad Hasnain

Hasnain made his long-awaited comeback to the ODI side in Australia. His talent has always been highly-regarded but his comeback to the international arena truly reflected the potential he has. His pace along with improved line and length makes him a sure-shot starter.

10. Faisal Akram

The left-arm wrist-spinner is a unique weapon, bringing mystery spin to Pakistan’s arsenal. Faisal’s inclusion adds depth and diversity to the bowling department. He is expected to make his international debut and has the ability to trouble the opposition with his unique left-arm leg-spin.

11. Abrar Ahmed

Abrar’s knack for taking wickets consistently makes him an exciting prospect. Pairing him with Faisal ensures a potent spin combination. While he has not been at his best recently, Abrar’s comeback should be enough to land him a starting spot in the first ODI.

ALSO READ Younis Khan Expresses Optimism Regarding Champions Trophy

Tactical Considerations

Batting Order : The top three provide a solid foundation, while the middle and lower orders bring flexibility and power.

: The top three provide a solid foundation, while the middle and lower orders bring flexibility and power. Bowling Strategy: The mix of express pace and spin should exploit Zimbabwe’s vulnerability to quality bowling.

Here is Pakistan’s full ODI squad for the Zimbabwe series:

Aamer Jamal Abdullah Shafique Abrar Ahmed Ahmed Danyal Faisal Akram Haris Rauf Haseebullah Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hasnain Mohammad Rizwan Irfan Khan Niazi Saim Ayub Salman Ali Agha Shahnawaz Dahani Tayyab Tahir