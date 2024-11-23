Lahore Once Again Ranked as Most Polluted City in The World

After a brief improvement in air quality, Lahore has reclaimed its position as the most polluted city globally on the Air Quality Index (AQI), recording hazardous levels on Friday.

The Punjab government recently reopened educational institutions and markets after a temporary dip in pollution levels, but the city’s AQI spiked again, reaching 502 in the early morning hours. Specific areas, such as Polo Ground Cantt and Sunder Industrial Estate, reported alarming AQI readings of 736 and 583, respectively.

The AQI measures pollutants like PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3). Levels above 300 are deemed hazardous, posing severe health risks. Residents are increasingly reporting breathing difficulties, itchy eyes, and general discomfort.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced intensified efforts to combat pollution. Over 1,250 vehicles were inspected, and 128 emitting excessive smoke were seized. Trucks carrying construction debris face strict checks at key city entry points, including Thokar Niaz Beg and Badami Bagh.

The Environmental Protection Agency, in collaboration with police, is cracking down on high-emission vehicles, industrial units, and other violators. Green Lockdown Areas have been introduced for targeted pollution control measures like wet sweeping and water sprinkling.

The minister urged citizens to wear masks and cooperate with authorities. “This is a matter of life and death,” she stressed, highlighting the government’s uncompromising stance on public health and environmental protection.