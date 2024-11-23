Urdu University Students Develop Affordable and Environment-Friendly Shoe Polish

Students of the Federal Urdu University in Karachi have developed an affordable, eco-friendly shoe polish using chicken and beef fat.

According to Express News, students from the university’s Gulshan campus surprised everyone by creating this innovative shoe polish from natural ingredients. They utilized chicken and beef fat, often discarded as waste, and processed them using a specialized formula.

This shoe polish is not only cost-effective but also environmentally friendly, and it aims to be accessible to everyone.

The chemistry department students at the Federal Urdu University conducted extensive research on this project before successfully creating and testing the product. They expressed their satisfaction with the results.

Group members Yusuf Ali and Sehar Gul shared with Express-News that under the supervision of Ms. Maryam Nasir and Dr. Abdul Mujeeb, they melted chicken and beef fat to extract tallow fat. They combined it with sunflower oil, coconut oil, castor oil, olive oil, beeswax, and other natural ingredients to formulate the shoe polish.

The students explained that polished shoes often leave a positive impression at a job interview or social gathering. Their product offers a 50-gram pack for just PKR 150, making it an economical choice.

They also highlighted that this shoe polish not only adds shine but also protects shoes from damage for a longer period, as its effects are durable.

The students claimed that commercial shoe polishes are often made with harmful chemicals, which can damage shoes and pose health risks. They emphasized that if allowed to market their product at an industrial scale, they could expand and refine their work further.