Quaid-i-Azam University is Shutting Down Due to Road Closures

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is suspending academic activities and transport services from Friday, November 22, until Monday, November 25, 2024, citing road closures in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The decision was confirmed in an official notification issued by the university’s Office of the Registrar.

According to the notification, the ongoing situation in the twin cities has made transportation services unfeasible, prompting the halt in university operations and examinations scheduled for these dates.

The university has assured students and staff that all academic activities, including exams, will resume once road conditions improve. To ensure students are adequately prepared, QAU plans to allow a minimum of three days before resuming examinations.

This suspension has been implemented with the approval of the competent authority. Relevant departments, including the Deans, Department Heads, Transport Committee, and Hostel Provosts, have been notified of the decision.

On the other hand, the federal government has opted to partially suspend mobile and internet services in Islamabad, as well as select areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest on November 24.

According to Geo News, citing sources, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority will activate its firewall for mobile internet on November 22, with the suspension of services set to begin on November 23.