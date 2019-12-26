Pakistan Declared as the Best Holidy Destination for 2020

Pakistan has become a safer place thanks to the collective efforts and sacrifices made by the military, law enforcement agencies, government, and civilian population in the face of terrorism.

A testament to these efforts is the fact that Pakistan has been declared as the best holiday destination for the year 2020 by CN Traveller.

CN Traveller recently published the top 20 holiday destinations for the upcoming year. Pakistan is ranked first in the list of best holiday destinations beating the likes of Great Britain, Brazil, Australia, France, the USA, and Japan.

Top 20 best holiday destination in 2020 1.🇵🇰PAK

2.🇬🇧GBR

3.🇰🇬KGZ

4.🇦🇲ARM

5.🇧🇷BRA

6.🇦🇺AUS

7.🇮🇪IRL

8.🇵🇭PHL

9.🇫🇷FRA

10.🇮🇹SICILY

11.🇨🇲SEN

12.🇺🇸USA

13.🇱🇧LBN

14.🇨🇳CHN

15.🇩🇰DNK

16.🇻🇬VGB

17.🇲🇦MAR

18.🇵🇦PAN

19.🇭🇷HRV

20.🇯🇵JPN (CN Traveller) — World Index (@theworldindex) December 22, 2019

Pakistan boasts of scenic landscapes with four seasons, enough to mesmerize anyone. Pakistani food is already popular among tourists because of its rich flavors.

Besides, the incumbent government has undertaken several initiatives to boost tourism in the country. In this regard, the government introduced an E-visa policy for 175 countries and visa on arrival policy for 50 more. The condition on foreign tourists to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) before visiting a tourist destination has been removed as well.

Recently, Pakistan has received plenty of endorsement from foreign travel enthusiasts encouraging more and more people to visit Pakistan. Portugal declared Pakistan a safe tourist destination for its citizens. Forbes included Pakistan in its “10 coolest places to go in 2019” list.

The recent visits by the British Royal Couple, the Queen of Netherlands, and the Sri Lankan cricket team has affirmed that Pakistan is a safe place to visit.

Via: CN Traveller