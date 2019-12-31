Mobile Phone Users in Pakistan Reached 164 Million in November: PTA

The number of 3G/4G users in Pakistan reached 74.33 million by November compared to 73.26 million by October, said Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of mobile phone users in Pakistan reached 164.027 million in November compared to 162.98 million in October, registering an increase of 1.047 million.

3G/4G Users by Mobile Network

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 12.047 million by November compared to 12.255 million in October, registering a decrease of 0.208 million. 4G users for Jazz, on the other hand, jumped from 13.821 million by the end of October to 14.505 million by the end of November 2019.

Zong’s 3G subscribers decreased from 7.751 by end October to 7.633 million by November, while the number of 4G users jumped from 14.221 million by end October to 14.702 million by end November.

The number of 3G users using Telenor decreased from 8.032 million in October to 7.935 million i.e. registering a decrease of 0.097 million. The number of 4G users jumped from 8.052 million by the end of October to 8.432 million by November.

Ufone’s 3G users decreased from 6.695 million in October to 6.454 million by the end of November. The number of Ufone’s 4G users increased from 2.430 million by the end of October to 2.628 million by the end of November.

Teledensity and Complaints

Teledensity for cellular mobile reached 77 percent in November 2019. The broadband subscribers reached 76.38 million by November compared to 75.30 million in October 2019.

PTA received 6986 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators and ISPs) as of November 2019. The authority claims that it was able to resolve 6,960 complaints i.e. 99 percent.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base, therefore, most of the complaints come from this segment. The total number of complaints against cellular mobile operators (CMO) by November stood at 5980.

In terms of the segregation of complaints on operator basis, a total of 2492 complaints were received against Jazz which is 41.67% of the total CMO related complaints.

Telenor, which has the second-largest number of consumers, came in at second with 1576 i.e. 26.35% of complaints.

Zong stood third with 1047 complaints i.e. 17.50% of total complaints. Ufone had 865 complaints or 14.46% of the total CMO related complaints.

PTA also received 345 complaints against basic telephony where 341 were addressed during November 2019. 642 complaints were received against ISPs and 635 were addressed.