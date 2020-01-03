Here’s How Many Pakistanis Downloaded TikTok in 2019

TikTok is one of the most popular applications that’s become the source of viral videos around the globe. TikTok allows users to share a wide range of videos, from lip-syncing to viral challenges.

The popularity of TikTok can be gauged by the fact that the application had crossed 1.5 billion downloads on both the App Store and Play Store by the end of November 2019, beating popular apps like Facebook Messenger.

According to the recently released statistics by Priori Data, India led the chart for the country with the most TikTok app downloads in 2019, as more than 190 million new users signed up for the app.

Nearly 41 million people downloaded TikTok in the United States while the app was downloaded by 23 million people in Turkey. Russia and Pakistan recorded 19 million downloads in 2019.

Top 5 countries with most TikTok downloads for 2019 were:

India: 190.6 million USA: 41.0 million Turkey: 23.2 million Russia: 19.9 million Pakistan: 19.5 million

TikTok’s Journey

ByteDance, a Chinese tech company founded in 2012, owns TikTok. In 2016, ByteDance launched an application named Douyin, a short video sharing application only for China. A year later, ByteDance released an overseas version of Douyin, which goes by the name of TikTok in today’s world.

In 2017, ByteDance acquired Musical.ly, the most popular video-sharing application in the US at the time, for $1 billion. Till August 2018, ByteDance operated two separate overseas video-sharing platforms; Musical.ly for the US and TikTok for the rest of the world.

ByteDance later shutdown Musical.ly and merged users into TikTok.